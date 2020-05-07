Dana Brooke Isn’t Sure What Will Happen At Money in the Bank

In an interview with Fightful, Dana Brooke said that she doesn’t know what to expect at this Sunday’s Money in the Bank but is excited for the event. Here are highlights:

On how she’s planning for the event: “Absolutely unbelievable. I tell everybody I don’t even know how to prepare for this. It’s a historical match. You start at the ground level and you have to race to the top of a building, and there’s rings on top. So, [Ulysses Diaz] has a ring set-up back in his backyard. Definitely gonna try to do some training, like I mentioned before, a lot of agility work. I don’t know if there’s an abandoned building or somewhere I can run steps, trying to race to the top. It’s gonna be a lot of street fighting too, you know? ‘Cause we’re gonna have to beat people off while on a chase. I don’t know if last year’s Money in the Bank ladder match can prepare me for this one. It’s just more or less I know how to set up a ladder and climb to the top. But, that was definitely one of my favorite matches and I’m pretty sure this one’s going to top the cake as well. It’s something completely different.”

On the match happening in WWE HQ: “I don’t know what to expect because the corporate office is something magical, you know? It’s history. So I’m excited to be there, hopefully not get lost along the way and make it to the top. It’s a historical moment, for sure. I’m really excited to see what they come up with next, you know? Vince [McMahon] is always expanding. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

On qualifying for the match: “I was blown away by it. I mean, even having my qualifying match against Naomi—who is one of my dear sisters, one of the most athletic girls in the ring, too—so, I was like, “I have to face her?” Pulling that upset victory, my expression showed it all. I was super excited. I couldn’t believe it, I ran to Michael Cole just in amazing. I’m thinking, “Okay, I know this. I’ve been in one of these before. I know the strategy. I got this,” you know? I had my hands on that briefcase last year. This is mine, I can taste it. Then they were like, “Oh, by the way[…]” It was like, “Okay… You’re kidding me.” I told [Boxer Ulysses Diaz] right away. I was like, “Do you not understand? It’s not just in a ring. I have to fight my way, run to the top.” Like I said in the beginning of this I don’t know how to prepare for it, so I’m doing every possible thing. Actually, I’m gonna make him take me to Home Depot now and purchase every single ladder there is. I’m gonna fight him off of ladders and then try to climb up to the top as fast I can.”