Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It

After Jim Cornette recently made negative comments about her appearance on his podcast, Dana Brooke has taken to Twitter to respond. Cornette said that Brooke’s “face looks like it was remodeled after somebody set fire to it and put it out with an axe.”

Dana responded by saying the following: “@TheJimCornette how about you stop hiding behind a keyboard and come say it to my face!! Cause I doubt you would when you see me in person MARKKKKKKK – how about .. STOP SPREADING HATE & spread positivity!”