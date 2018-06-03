Dana Brooke Discusses the Message Behind Her Makeup Line

– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was recently a guest on Dana Warrior’s Total Warriors podcast. During the interview, Brooke talked about her new makeup line, Playtime is over. Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

Dana Brooke on her makeup line: “These are very powerful messages I wanted to put behind the product…I’ve been through a lot in the past year and I just wanted to do something different and drive my passion into something else.”

Brooke on the message behind her makeup line: “I want you to feel strong and powerful. You’re beautiful regardless of what anyone tells you. I didn’t come out with a whole line. I just came out with bits & pieces to highlight your own beauty. I feel like we’re beautiful in our own way….let’s show the world that women can do anything.”