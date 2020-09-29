wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Moved to Raw as ‘Early Draft Pick’
Dana Brooke has jumped brands to Raw, moving from Smackdown as an “early draft pick.” Brooke appeared on tonight’s show, teaming with Mandy Rose to defeat Lana and Natalya. PWInsider reports that the explanation for the news is that Brooke is an early draft pick ahead of the actual draft, which kicks off on October 9th on Smackdown. It concludes on October 12th on Raw.
The win marks Brooke’s first win since a May 11th episode of Smackdown when she defeated Naomi in a quick squash match. Since that match, Brooke has only had two other matches: a loss in the SmackDown Women’s Title #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way on June 26th and an appearance in the Tri-Brand Battle Royal on August 13th. You can see pics and video from the match below:
It's officially #MandyNightRaw … because @WWE_MandyRose AND @DanaBrookeWWE are now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/A5dpGir9Wq
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
Welcome to #WWERaw, @WWE_MandyRose & @DanaBrookeWWE! pic.twitter.com/cVicxyXQJC
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
A temporary team name for this duo tonight …
WINNERS.@WWE_MandyRose and @DanaBrookeWWE knock off @NatbyNature and @LanaWWE in their first night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/FyOGSl97E4
— WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020
