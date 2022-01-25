Dana Brooke On Competing in Women’s Royal Rumble, 24/7 Title Run

Dana Brooke recently discussed her competing in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble reign, her 24/7 Championship match and more. Brooke spoke with PWInsider and you can see some highlights below:

Competing in the women’s Rumble match again: “It’s truly an honor and I’m blessed to be a part of all of the four Royal Rumbles that the women have taken part in and it is something that you have to prepare, not only mentally, but also physically. So coming into this Royal Rumble match of 2022, is super exciting because last year, being in the Thunderdome era, we didn’t have fans, we didn’t have an audience in attendance so it was very, very difficult cause I feed off of the energy, I feed off of the fans, I feed off of the crowd, so I’m super psyched fans will be in attendance. Again, I’m not only mentally prepared but I’m physically prepared going in for the Royal Rumble match, but I also am on double duty. Not only do I wanna throw every single woman over that top rope, I have to be prepared to be rolled up and pinned because I don’t want to lose my 24/7 Title.”

On getting to compete in a royal rumble match before live fans again: “It truly is electrifying, like I have goosebumps right now thinking about it because it’s just that energy and you feed off of it. It’s like a shock of electricity that goes through your body and it feels honestly when you go out there with that roar of the audience, personally it feels like it’s my first time, because I’ll get them addicted to that energy, I feed off of it and now going and walking out there in 2022 after everything was the last 2 years what we’ve been dealing with, going out there and seeing that everybody overcame this experience,I am the 24/7 Champion, I’m representing not only for myself but everybody out there in attendance, it’s gonna feel electrifying and I’m super, super, super excited to be out there with every single woman out in the company that has stood strong during this time, all the fans, the audience and millions of people watching at home, I cannot thank you enough for supporting me, you know, and I always say that haters are my motivators, so you guys motivate me as well too, so I’m going to go out there and do the best I can personally can be, hopefully walking out there and being the last woman standing and being the 24/7 Champion, so I cannot wait.”

On who she most wants to face off with during the Rumble match: “Honestly, if it comes down to the last two, I would love to face off with Charlotte Flair. I feel as though from the beginning and I haven’t come to a blow off terms yet. I came into the main roster with Charlotte and I was very naive, hoping and praying that she would show me the ropes, but that was totally the opposite. Me being her protege, doing all of her dirty work, and then I was dropped like a bad habit. I would absolutely love to share the ring with her and show her that within the years that I’ve been here and she left my side I have not only grew as a person but have grown as an in-ring competitor and I could be just as superior as she is and show her that I’m not gonna take no for an answer and I can stand strong with the best. ”

On her WWE 24/7 Championship run: “It is honestly everything to me. When I won that 24/7 Champion, it just, it defined me as a person because I love to manifesting, I love self-affirmation. Before I had this title, even when I was a young girl in Gymnastics for 18 years, I would tell myself and look at myself in the mirror, “I am a champion, I am a champion, I am a champion”. I would constantly saying that and I felt like in my WWE career, I was always on the edge, never put my toes in the water and when I captured that 24/7 Title it was like my toes were in the water is like oh my God, now I can make a huge splash, and not only is it a 24/7 Title that I get to represent, I am a woman and I want to elevate this title and show that anything a woman puts her mind to is possible. There was an opportunity out there and I capitalized on it. I want every single little girl out there to tell themselves that they are a champion. Every single woman out there that feels like they’re on the edge and they wanna make a change, it’s very possible to make a change. All you have to do is put your foot out there an capitalize on the opportunity and I hold the title with pride and I hope to hold this title for many many more months, years, and be the longest reigning 24/7 Champion, hopefully with the title, the 24/7 Champion by my side, maybe grabbing another you know title if it’s the Women’s Tag Team titles or the Raw or Smackdown title as well, I would absolutely love it, so this title is a great starting position for me and, you know, I hope to be the best 24/7 Champion I can and to elevate this title to mean that we’re all champions every single day 24/7.”