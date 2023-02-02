Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX

As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.

She said: “The Bella Twins have been here. They’ve carved their way. They carved their path. I respect them wholeheartedly, but us women are doing our thing anytime we are given our chance, and we kill it, and we knock it out of the ballpark with a smile on our face, and that’s how professionals do it.“