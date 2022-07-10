wrestling / News
Dana Brooke in a Red Crop Top, Nikkita Lyons at the Pool, Xia Li Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
July 10, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Dana Brooke showing off her 24/7 title, Xia Li in her cycling gear, Nikkita Lyons getting ready to enjoy a dip in the pool, Max Dupri enjoying a boat ride, Theory showing off his physique, Raquel Rodriguez, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/0UdETWzC1b pic.twitter.com/7QMlG70fiW
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2022
