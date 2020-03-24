Dana Brooke Reportedly Pulled From Wrestlemania Because She’s In Quarantine

It was reported yesterday that Dana Brooke was seemingly removed from the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania 36, turning it into a Fatal 5-way. It will now be Bayley defending against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina and Lacey Evans.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Brooke was pulled for the match because she’s in quarantine and sick and that WWE “didn’t want to take any chances.” It wasn’t stated what illness Brooke had, but WWE is “concerned.”