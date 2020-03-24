wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Reportedly Pulled From Wrestlemania Because She’s In Quarantine
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Dana Brooke was seemingly removed from the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania 36, turning it into a Fatal 5-way. It will now be Bayley defending against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Tamina and Lacey Evans.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Brooke was pulled for the match because she’s in quarantine and sick and that WWE “didn’t want to take any chances.” It wasn’t stated what illness Brooke had, but WWE is “concerned.”
More Trending Stories
- AEW Announces Postponed Shows, Reveals Dynamite Will Be Taped On Closed Set Indefinitely
- Chris Jericho on His Involvement With Dark Side of the Ring’s Season Premiere, Its Approach to the Chris Benoit Story
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE