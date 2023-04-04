wrestling / News

Dana Brooke Responds to WWE Confiscating Sign From Fan Showing Her Support

April 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Dana Brooke Image Credit: WWE

– A WWE fan on Twitter is claiming their sign in support of WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was confiscated during last night’s edition of WWE Raw at the Crypto.com Arena. Dana Brooke later responded to the fan who had their sign taken away.

The fan initially tweeted, “Well I’m at Raw and my Give Dana Brooke a chance sign just got confiscated.” Brooke later responded herself, writing, “I am so sorry ! This is so wrong and will be addressed.” 

Earlier, Brooke had tweeted, “I got a text while I was backstage from someone w/in the company saying there was a sign for me in the crowd. I instantly started tearing up 🥹I COULDNT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND EVERYTHING I STAND FOR! This MATTERS! Thank you for having the confidence & support!”

Brooke was not featured on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. She last appeared on a March 27 edition of WWE Main Event, beating Elektra Lopez. You can view the exchange she had with her fan below:

