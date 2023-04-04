– A WWE fan on Twitter is claiming their sign in support of WWE Superstar Dana Brooke was confiscated during last night’s edition of WWE Raw at the Crypto.com Arena. Dana Brooke later responded to the fan who had their sign taken away.

The fan initially tweeted, “Well I’m at Raw and my Give Dana Brooke a chance sign just got confiscated.” Brooke later responded herself, writing, “I am so sorry ! This is so wrong and will be addressed.”

Earlier, Brooke had tweeted, “I got a text while I was backstage from someone w/in the company saying there was a sign for me in the crowd. I instantly started tearing up 🥹I COULDNT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND EVERYTHING I STAND FOR! This MATTERS! Thank you for having the confidence & support!”

Brooke was not featured on last night’s edition of WWE Raw. She last appeared on a March 27 edition of WWE Main Event, beating Elektra Lopez. You can view the exchange she had with her fan below:

I got a text while I was backstage from someone w/in the company saying there was a sign for me in the crowd..I instantly started tearing up 🥹I COULDNT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR BELIEVING IN ME AND EVERYTHING I STAND FOR! This MATTERS! Thank you for having the confidence & support! https://t.co/bADBjtdynT — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 4, 2023

Omg they didn’t let you show ur sign!? https://t.co/xfRyeH9Yk5 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 4, 2023

Wow I am so so sorry ! I will address this and deff would love to meet your personally – thank you for YOU BELIEVING — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) April 4, 2023