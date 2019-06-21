WWE News: Dana Brooke Promises Revenge on Sarah Logan For Being Busted Open, Ricochet Named Superstar of the Week

– Dana Brooke appears in a new video commenting about being busted open during her WWE Main Event match with Sarah Logan. In the video, which you can see below, Brooke discussed the match that saw Brooke’s head collide with the ring post after Logan gave her a knee. The match was ruled as a win for Logan, which Brooke took exception to.

“No, no, no,” Brooke said. “Not a loss, not a loss. Sarah Logan got away with a cheap victory. She got me once, but it’s not going to happen again. There’s a fire that’s lit inside of me and Sarah Logan is gonna feel the burn.”

– WWE has announced that Richochet is this week’s Superstar of the Week after winning a title shot against Samoa Joe on Raw in a Fatal Five-Way match. He faces Joe for the championship at WWE Stomping Grounds: