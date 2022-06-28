Dana Brooke Says She Missed WWE Raw Last Night Due to Recent Car Accident

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke did not appear on last night’s edition of Raw. According to a tweet she shared earlier today, Brooke revealed that she missed last night’s show after being in a recent car accident this past week. Brooke says she’s doing well and will be back soon. She wrote the following:

“Much [love] to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support.”

As previously reported, Dana Brooke pinned Becky Lynch on Raw earlier this month. Brooke pinned Akira Tozawa to win the title during her already ongoing match with Lynch. She then later pinned Lynch to retain her title.