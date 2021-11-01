wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Says She’s ‘Married To Wrestling’ And It’s ‘Only Up From Here’
November 1, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dana Brooke spoke out against her critics by noting that she’s still committed to wrestling and things can only go up from here.
She wrote: “People praying on my down fall… That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!!!”
🙌🏼People praying on my down fall… That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!!! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/yRyRuiWPAs
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 1, 2021
