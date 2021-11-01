wrestling / News

Dana Brooke Says She’s ‘Married To Wrestling’ And It’s ‘Only Up From Here’

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dana Brooke WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dana Brooke spoke out against her critics by noting that she’s still committed to wrestling and things can only go up from here.

She wrote: “People praying on my down fall… That will NEVER happen!! @WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here!!! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!!!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dana Brooke, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading