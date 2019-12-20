– Dana Brooke revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she has signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

“You have to make the most of any time you are given, and any opportunity I’m given, whether it was as Charlotte Flair’s protégé, standing up against Ronda Rousey, being the statistician of Titus Worldwide, I want to show my range. I’m willing to embrace anything that is thrown my way. Coming into 2020 and transitioning onto SmackDown, it’s a fresh start for me. I just signed a new five-year deal in WWE, and part of my goal is to build my own personal brand. And women empowerment is a key in the success of my career and a key for WWE. We can do what the male wrestlers have done over the years, and now women are finally being given that chance. That also means that I get the chance to show what I can do, and I really believe that 2020 is going to be the year that people see a different side of me.”

Dana is just the latest signing announced this week as The New Day and Street Profits also recently signed multi-year deals to remain in WWE.

Dana is scheduled to face Bayley on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.