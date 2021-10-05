Dana Brooke Seemingly Reacts to Corey Graves’ Comments During Her Raw Match

Corey Graves drew some attention online for comments he made during Dana Brooke’s Raw match, and Brooke now appears to have posted a response. Brooke faced Shayna Baszler in a losing effort on last night’s show, and during the match Graves talked about how Brooke hasn’t reached her potential in WWE. He said, “I’m all for giving people time to develop, giving people time to realize their potential, but on a long enough timeline, you gotta cut your losses.”

A bit later he continued, saying, “You can give me a chest full of tools, that doesn’t mean I can build you a house, OK? It’s a matter of putting things together, and Dana Brooke, in my opinion, hasn’t exactly done that.”

As the Daily WWE News Twitter account noted, Broke posted to her Instagram Stories (now gone) with a note that read:

“You CANNOT entertain everything regardless if its INDIRECT or DIRECT!! Let people do what they do best . TALK!! Y’all act like y’all gone die because somebody said something about you. IT IS NOT THAT DEEP!! You cannot stop and throw stones at every dog that barks . ONCE you entertain a clown , you BECOME ONE. You the Clown

I’m the Queen I keep pushing thro!

Watch we work”

You can see the screenshot plus clips of the match below:

Dana Brooke apparently responding to the shots taken at her on #WWERaw commentary (via Dana's IG stories) pic.twitter.com/h5y5h996y0 — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) October 5, 2021