Dana Brooke On Summer Rae & Mickie James Returning To WWE, Wanting Royal Rumble Showdown With Charlotte Flair

In a recent interview with Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, Dana Brooke discussed Summer Rae and Mickie James returning to WWE for the Royal Rumble, wanting a showdown with Charlotte Flair in the Rumble, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Dana Brooke on Summer Rae and Mickie James returning to WWE for the Royal Rumble: “With Summer Rae coming back, when I began Summer was on the main roster and her and I were like two peas in a pod. We would drive together and just like anything, you leave one thing you try and go and find your other path. And she did just that, but we would keep in contact here and there. And then the moment I found out she was entering the Royal Rumble, I texted her, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Summer time.’ I can’t wait for her to come back. Mickie James, to see that she’s been dominating in other areas of wrestling, coming back into the WWE ring is phenomenal. I’ve tagged with Mickie quite some time. She’s commentated on a lot of my matches. It’s truly, truly amazing to be a part of it. But again, I have to work double duty. It’s not only getting thrown over the top, I got to make sure I’m not pinned. Yes, exactly. So you just never know. Obviously, I have a strategy. I want to be the last woman standing. Also, I definitely want to have this by my side [the 24/7 Championship]. So if I walk out with this by my side, I’m going to be extremely, extremely happy and proud of myself because I try and be a champion 24/7. I try and live my life every single day as a champion, and this doesn’t only relate to me, it relates to all the fans out there supporting me that we all are champions every single day.”

On wanting a showdown with Charlotte Flair in the Rumble: “I feel as though Charlotte and our business is not done yet. I started my career with Charlotte and tagging and being her protege. Her bossing me around, me taking commands from her and then just kind of up and leaving me and then degrading me and belittling me. Trust me, I took that to heart and I tried to improve on every aspect of a person as I could as far as improving in the ring, always watching over my shoulder and never taking things lightly. So I feel like I have something to prove and be like, ‘Look, you’ve done all this to me before. Now I can stand face to face you and say, I can do this. You’ve motivated me. I haven’t gotten a chance to show you what I’m capable of.’ I definitely would absolutely love to stand face to face with her and show you that I’m possible of doing anything and also not only being the 24/7 Champion, but going after her for her title as well.”

