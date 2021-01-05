wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Brooke Upsets Shayna Baszler on Raw, AJ Styles vs. Elias Highlights
January 5, 2021
– Dana Brooke managed to get a pin on Shayna Baszler on Monday’s Raw. Monday’s episode saw the two face off after Baszler attacked Mandy Rose. Baszler locked in her submission in short order, but Brooke managed to flip Baszler over to get the pinfall. Brooke and Rose managed to dump Baszler to the outside after the match:
– WWE posted the following clip from AJ Styles match against Elias, which saw Styles come out victorious:
