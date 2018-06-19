Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Dana Brooke Wants a Chance to Wrestle, Undercover Boss With Stephanie McMahon Rating

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dana Brooke - WWE Main Event

– Dana Brooke posted the following on Twitter, noting that she just wants a chance to wrestle…

According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s episode of Undercover Boss on CBS with Stephanie McMahon drew 4.087 million viewers. The rating was down from recent weeks (the week before drew 4.440 million viewers and the episode from the week before that drew 4.824 million viewers.).

