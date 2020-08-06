wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Says She Wants to Be Part of Raw Underground
Dana Brooke is looking to get in on Raw Underground and reached out to Shane McMahon for a shot. Brooke posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video from a training session, tagging McMahon to say:
“What you think @shanemcmahon!? Im ready for #RawUnderground !!! Don’t mess with me !!! Who wants some !?”
What you think @shanemcmahon !? Im ready for #RawUnderground !!! Don’t mess with me !!! Who wants some !? @WWE #wwe pic.twitter.com/YI3ecrkn6j
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 5, 2020