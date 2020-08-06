wrestling / News

Dana Brooke Says She Wants to Be Part of Raw Underground

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dana Brooke - WWE Main Event

Dana Brooke is looking to get in on Raw Underground and reached out to Shane McMahon for a shot. Brooke posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video from a training session, tagging McMahon to say:

“What you think @shanemcmahon!? Im ready for #RawUnderground !!! Don’t mess with me !!! Who wants some !?”

