Dana Brooke Enjoyed Working With Michelle McCool For 2022 Royal Rumble, Talks Training In Boxing & MMA

Dana Brooke worked with Michelle McCool in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and she recently talked about that experience and more. Brooke spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and discussed working both in the ring and backstage with McCool during the 2022 women’s Rumble. She also talked about how she’s been adding boxing and jiu-jitsu to her training regimen and said she would like to potentially box at some point. You can see the highlights below:

On her favorite Royal Rumble moment: “Last year, it was fun to be in the ring with Michelle McCool — although she did eliminate me! But it was awesome working with her, getting to know her, and also talking with Undertaker a lot backstage too. Because I was with her putting things together and talking through everything. And it’s amazing to work with her. Knowing what she has and the knowledge she brings to the table was awesome.”

On adding boxing and MMA to her training: “Yes, I have actually. I do a lot of jiu-jitsu during the week, roll around with my fiance Uly. And boxing, boxing’s definitely on my bucket list. So as you were saying, I’ve done fitness, I’ve done gymnastics, I’ve done WWE in wrestling. I would love to get in the boxing ring. And that’s something that I try and incorporate with my training every single week, because the cardio is insane, it’s ridiculous. So that’s definitely something that you might see me do soon.”

