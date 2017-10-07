Dana White Confirms When Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Expires & If WWE Would Let Him Fight For UFC Again

Dana White appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show yesterday and the topic of the much-talked-about Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones UFC fight came up. During the discussion, White said that Lesnar’s WWE contract expires in August of 2018, so he will not be done with WWE right after WrestleMania 34 (where he is expected to lose the WWE Universal Title to Roman Reigns).

White also noted that while UFC was able to work out a deal with WWE to let Lesnar fight at UFC 200 despite being under WWE contract, that WWE was no longer interested in doing that again after his last fight didn’t look good for anyone (likely a reference to Lesnar testing positive for steroids following his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt).