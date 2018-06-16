wrestling / News
Various News: UFC President Dana White Interferes in Match at Beale Street Brawl Event, Enzo Amore Shares Tweet of Best Day of His Life, and Brandi Rhodes Teases New Mrs. Nightmare Yoga Pants
– UFC President Dana White recently made an appearance this week at the Beale Street Brawl event in Memphis, Tennessee as part of filming for his Looking for a Fight series. You can check out a clip of Dana White interfering in a match below. Dana White and former UFC champion Matt Serra helped Derrick King keep another wrestler down for the count. You can check out a clip of Dana White at the event below.
We are in Memphis this week filming Lookin for a Fight. We will be Pro Wrestling at King Jerry Lawlers Bar and Grille Friday June 15th at 6 pm. Pop in!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jExGoqYcoT
@ufc President @danawhite, Derrick King & Matt Serra pick up the win with a little help from @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/rweCZkwfga
– Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore shared a photo of what he calls the “best day” of his life. The photo shows him holding the WWE cruiserweight title and posing for a photo with a young fan. You can check out his tweet below.
… the footage of this day remains to be seen. But it was HANDS DOWN THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. #ThankYouEnzo … #TheREALenzo pic.twitter.com/GdKJFtZrNJ
– Brandi Rhodes shared a photo on Twitter showing her wearing her “Mrs. Nightmare” yoga pants. According to Rhodes, the pants are a new product that are “coming soon.” You can check out the photo she tweeted below.
Hey ladies…see anything you like tonight?? Coming soon…😘 #IconicIvey #MrsNightmare #BulletQueen pic.twitter.com/bWMqFovsaH
