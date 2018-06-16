Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: UFC President Dana White Interferes in Match at Beale Street Brawl Event, Enzo Amore Shares Tweet of Best Day of His Life, and Brandi Rhodes Teases New Mrs. Nightmare Yoga Pants

June 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– UFC President Dana White recently made an appearance this week at the Beale Street Brawl event in Memphis, Tennessee as part of filming for his Looking for a Fight series. You can check out a clip of Dana White interfering in a match below. Dana White and former UFC champion Matt Serra helped Derrick King keep another wrestler down for the count. You can check out a clip of Dana White at the event below.

– Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore shared a photo of what he calls the “best day” of his life. The photo shows him holding the WWE cruiserweight title and posing for a photo with a young fan. You can check out his tweet below.

– Brandi Rhodes shared a photo on Twitter showing her wearing her “Mrs. Nightmare” yoga pants. According to Rhodes, the pants are a new product that are “coming soon.” You can check out the photo she tweeted below.

