Dana White Praises Tony & Shad Khan, Wishes Success For AEW

Some big MMA stars have been appearing on AEW programming as of late, and Dana White shared his thoughts about the company recently. White appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement for Barstool Sports and was asked about Dan Lambert and his American Top Team fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski appearing on AEW programming.

“I didn’t know [about Lambert on AEW], but I’m very close to the owners of that organization [Shad & Tony Khan],” White said (per Fightful). “They are awesome people. [Tony] and his dad are very good people and I wish them all the success in the world. Good for them.”

Lambert is set to appear in Men of the Year’s corner tonight on Rampage as the two battle Chris Jericho & Jake Hager.