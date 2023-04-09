Dana White Says WWE Hit a Home Run With Logan Paul

– During a recent interview with TMZ Sports ahead of last night’s UFC 287, UFC President Dana White had high praise for the work Logan Paul has been doing in WWE. White stated that WWE has hit a “home run” with the social media influencer.

White said on Logan Paul’s WWE run, “I mean look at Logan Paul. Have you seen his wrestling?” White added, “I don’t know jack **** about wrestling, but let me tell you want I do know. They hit a f***ing home run with that guy, an absolute home run. He is incredibly talented. He’s an amazing athlete. I was blown away by watching him. So obviously, if you have a scenario where somebody is that good and could go over to the WWE it’s going to happen.”

At last weekend’s WrestleMania 39: Night 1, Paul competed in a singles match against Seth Rollins, which Paul lost. Paul has also partnered with UFC when PRIME became the official sports drink of the UFC earlier this year.