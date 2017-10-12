Dana White Shoots Down Conor McGregor Working WrestleMania Rumors, Reveals His Text Convo with Vince McMahon

– There was a report a few days ago from the UK Sun, stating that Conor McGregor was finalizing negotiations with WWE for an appearance that would see him compete in the ring at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Dana White appeared on Good Day New York today, shooting down the report.

“It’s not true. It’s absolutely not true.”

White said that he had just communicated with WWE’s Vince McMahon via text and showed that Vince shot down the rumors, with McMahon stating, “News to me” and “It might be good someday but not now.”