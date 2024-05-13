wrestling / News
Dana White Suggests WWE PPVs Will Move Back To Sundays on TKO Branded Weekends
During a post-show press conference following UFC on ESPN 56, UFC President Dana White suggested that WWE PPVs could move back to Sunday as part of TKO-branded weekends. WWE moved their PPV events to Saturdays several years ago
He said: “We already have those dates set up right now, where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday. And then you’re going to see Friday Power Slap, Saturday UFC, and Sunday WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff too.”
PWInsider adds that WWE had been looking to move domestic PPVs to an earlier start time of 7 PM, going back to something they did years ago. They have kept the start time for additional PPVs, like NXT Heatwave, Summerslam and Bash in Berlin. As for what White said, PWInsider noted that this wouldn’t likely happen every month for WWE, just on weekends where TKO has their production team in the same city for multiple events.
Dana White: You're gonna see Friday Power Slap, Saturday UFC and Sunday WWE. You'll start seeing that stuff too.#UFCStLouis pic.twitter.com/rfc2aJ6OpJ
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tonga Twins Respond To Accusations Of Bullying & More After WOW – Women Of Wrestling Exit
- Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Matt Hardy Recalls The Challenges Of Working In TNA’s Six-Sided Ring
- Another WWE Executive Has Departed The Company, Ric Flair Reacts