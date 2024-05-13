Dana White Suggests WWE PPVs Will Move Back To Sundays on TKO Branded Weekends

During a post-show press conference following UFC on ESPN 56, UFC President Dana White suggested that WWE PPVs could move back to Sunday as part of TKO-branded weekends. WWE moved their PPV events to Saturdays several years ago

He said: “We already have those dates set up right now, where Power Slap goes Friday and UFC goes Saturday. And then you’re going to see Friday Power Slap, Saturday UFC, and Sunday WWE. You’ll start seeing that stuff too.”

PWInsider adds that WWE had been looking to move domestic PPVs to an earlier start time of 7 PM, going back to something they did years ago. They have kept the start time for additional PPVs, like NXT Heatwave, Summerslam and Bash in Berlin. As for what White said, PWInsider noted that this wouldn’t likely happen every month for WWE, just on weekends where TKO has their production team in the same city for multiple events.