Former Wrestler Dango Nguyen Passes Away

– PWInsider reports that former wrestler, Dango Nguyen, has sadly passed away. Nguyen wrestled in the Georgia area in the 1990s and early 00s. Nguyen passed away after a battle with cancer over the weekend.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services issued a statement on his passing, which you can see below. Nguyen was a Sergeant in the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, where he worked for 20 years. He also worked as an actor under the name Dango Nu Yenon, appearing on The Walking Dead. He also did stunts for film and TV, including Mile 22, NCIS: New Orleans, and MacGyver.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Dango Nguyen.