Danhausen to Make AEW In-Ring Debut on This Week’s Dynamite

Danhausen will make his long-awaited AEW in-ring debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was confirmed on Wednesday by Tony Khan that the Very Nice, Very Evil star will face Tony Nese on tomorrow’s show.

Khan wrote:

The much-anticipated in-ring debut of the very nice/very evil

@DanhausenAD is set for TOMORROW vs #PremierAthlete @TonyNese LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Will Nese be a hometown hero on Long Island, or will Danhausen curse him? Don’t miss Dynamite on @TBSNetwork tomorrow @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!

The updated lineup for the show is:

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Jericho Appreciation Society make their victory speech

* MJF & Wardlow’s contract signing

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

* Danhausen vs. Tony Nese