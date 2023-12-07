Danhausen Appears in New Ad For Emagine Theaters

Emagine Theaters has started a new campaign for a good cause, but they may end up getting cursed by Danhausen. The AEW wrestler appears in their recent ad for the new campaign, which will benefit Jay’s Juniors. All the money spent on popcorn will go to the nonprofit organization, which takes children with life-threatening or life-altering diseases to Disney World. Emagine will place five golden tickets in random popcorn buckets. Whoever gets the ticket will get free popcorn for a year.

In the ad, Danhausen demands a golden ticket (or be cursed), but is scared away by an action figure of himself.