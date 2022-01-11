Danhausen Fills Out Application For A&W, Restaurant Says He’s Hired

Danhausen filled out an application to get hired by a familiar-sounding company, but he perhaps should have looked more closely at the name. The very evil ROH alumnus posted to Twitter noting that he was having a “very busy, very evil day” filling out applications, with a photo of a job application for A&W (the restaurant, not AEW).

As you can see below, Danhausen filled it out like an AEW application listing “Tony,” CM Punk, and “Billy Ass” as his references. A&W may have realized Danhausen’s error, but they were happy to take him on anyway as they replied with:

“A very good, very impressive application. You’re hired.”