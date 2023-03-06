Danhausen Calls The Gunns By Their Actual Name, Says His Curse Worked

In a post on Twitter after AEW Revolution, Danhausen gave the Gunns credit by actually calling them the Gunns, but noted that his curse worked. The pair retained the AEW World Tag Team titles by pinning Danhausen, but were confronted by FTR after the match.

Danhausen wrote: “Tonight the Ass Boys were The Gunns. But also contrary to popular belief, the curse worked.”

Tonight the Ass Boys were The Gunns https://t.co/oSimv5HyBf pic.twitter.com/BJJX8fAL2e — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 6, 2023