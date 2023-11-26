– The wrestling world was left gobsmacked by the return of CM Punk to WWE last night at Survivor Series: WarGames to close out the show. Now, more AEW talents have reacted to the news on social media, including Sam Roberts, Punk’s former AEW colleague, Danhausen, and CJ Perry, who is currently the on-air manager for Andrade El Idolo.

Danhausen posted a gif image of the goat Black Phillip from the movie The Witch. Also, CJ Perry wrote, “Holy s*** @CMPunk #SurvivorSeries” Also, former WCW, WWE, and TNA booker Vince Russo chimed in. He wrote, “One can ONLY IMAGINE what @TonyKhan PAID @CMPunk for such a short period of time. Mind Boggling.”

Russo also stated on CM Punk, “I will say this as well—-very, very difficult to play by your own rules for 10 years, and then go back and play by somebody elses. I know I couldn’t do that.” You can view their social posts below:

One can ONLY IMAGINE what @TonyKhan PAID @CMPunk for such a short period of time. Mind Boggling. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) November 26, 2023