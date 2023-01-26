Danhausen Comments On Anniversary of AEW Signing

In a post on Twitter, Danhausen commented on the one year anniversary of his signing with AEW and promised never to curse Tony Khan.

He wrote: “1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You’ll never get a Danhausen curse because of this. 2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television.”