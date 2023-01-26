wrestling / News
Danhausen Comments On Anniversary of AEW Signing
In a post on Twitter, Danhausen commented on the one year anniversary of his signing with AEW and promised never to curse Tony Khan.
He wrote: “1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You’ll never get a Danhausen curse because of this. 2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television.”
1 year ago Danhausen debuted for @AEW & became Very Elite, Very Evil
Thank you @TonyKhan for giving Danhausen a television job while still having a broken leg & only being half powerful. You’ll never get a Danhausen curse because of this.
2023 ~ Danhausen takes over television. pic.twitter.com/rfLOzmIwVL
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) January 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & TV Tapings, Unadvertised Names in Town
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Buff Bagwell’s Early Success in WCW, Bagwell Teaming With 2 Cold Scorpio
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan