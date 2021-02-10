Danhausen Comments On Comparisons Between Himself and Sami Zayn

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Danhausen spoke about the comparisons people had made to Sami Zayn, who previously competed in ROH as El Generico. Here are highlights:

On being compared to El Generico: “And what did El Generico do? He fought everybody, all kinds of characters, main eventers, everything. He was a jack of all trades if you will. That’s what I would like to do as well. I do hope [to fill a similar role] in ROH. I have always looked up to him. If someone views it that way, it is very humbling.”

On working with Zayn for a ProWrestlingTees shirt: “I wasn’t comfortable putting out the t-shirt without talking to anybody because that’s not me. So, I sent an email to Austin Creed [Xavier Woods] and said, ‘I have this artwork. Could you ask Sami if its ok that we can collaborate on the t-shirt that would benefit Sami4Syria [Zayn’s philanthropic project].’ Sami agreed and the t-shirt was a big success. We made over $3,000 to benefit mobile clinics.”

On his goals for ROH: “Danhausen will bring new eyes to Ring of Honor. Mix it up, put me in matches with PURE wrestlers to see what happens. This will produce a nice mixture and everybody wins.”