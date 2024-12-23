Danhausen Comments On Return At ROH Final Battle: ‘I Decimated My Foes’

Danhausen made his return at ROH Final Battle, and he spoke before and after the show about making his comeback. Danhausen showed up at Final battle to back up Atlantis Jr. in the latter’s win over Mansoor, during which he cursed Mason Madden. He posted a new vlog on YouTube talking about his return, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On preparing for his return: “Hello yes, Danhausen here in the middle of Antarctica. That’s right, I have stumbled out into [hotel seen in the background], oh no, that’s a hotel. I am in the middle of Antarctica, I have walked out into the frozen desert, to become more powerful and to find my inner strengths, to defeat everyone. I’m in the middle of nowhere. In Antarctica, there is no thing. You can see the mountains back there maybe. There they are. Oh, crap, the hotel’s there. Anyway, this is great. I have seen no polar bears. Actually, I fought off seven. I fought seven polar bears, I swam across the river, the ocean, I rode a beluga whale, and now I have returned to defeat my enemies on land. I am basically Aquaman at this point, but frozen. So anyways, I am more powerful than ever now.”

On making his return at Final Battle: “Danhausen just made his AEW to a ravishing, rounding, and whatever other word means a lot, return of applause. So I am back. I decimated my foes, Mace and Mansoor. They’re models, so maybe they’ll give a cut of their modeling agency fees, and I’ll be good to go. So we’ll see in the coming weeks.”