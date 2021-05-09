wrestling / News

Various News: Danhausen Dresses As Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella Gets Mother’s Day Surprise

May 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen ROH Final Battle, Dave Honor

– Danhausen got in Boss Mode over the weekend, sharing a photo of himself as WWE star Sasha Banks. You can see the pic and a video below of the ROH roster member wanting to be taken more seriously and look more professional:

– The latest video from the Bella Twins features Nikki getting a Mother’s Day surprise from Artem and Matteo:

