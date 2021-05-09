wrestling / News
Various News: Danhausen Dresses As Sasha Banks, Nikki Bella Gets Mother’s Day Surprise
May 9, 2021
– Danhausen got in Boss Mode over the weekend, sharing a photo of himself as WWE star Sasha Banks. You can see the pic and a video below of the ROH roster member wanting to be taken more seriously and look more professional:
Who’s the Bosshausen pic.twitter.com/TMS55aowcj
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 9, 2021
It is time Danhausen is taken more seriously by his assistant @DavisTalbot and camera boy @Nickcboy and all the other humans so he googled “boss clothes” to look more professional. pic.twitter.com/qgzfAVwUtT
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 9, 2021
– The latest video from the Bella Twins features Nikki getting a Mother’s Day surprise from Artem and Matteo:
