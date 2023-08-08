Danhausen, Ethan Page & Wardlow On Their AEW Tag Team Runs That Didn’t Hit Full Potential

Danhausen, Ethan Page and Wardlow have had memorable runs with tag partners in AEW, and they recently talked about their runs. The trio weighed in on their times in teams that didn’t reach their top potential during their panel at Terrificon, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Danhausen on his run with HOOK: “I think Hookhausen had some more gas in the tank. I hear about it every single day. That wasn’t a rivalry, but the teaming of us.”

Page on his team with Scorpio Sky: “Me personally, I would say myself and Scorpio Sky definitely have some unfinished business. And I would love to finish that up.”

Wardlow on his time with Samoa Joe: “For me, it was most definitely Samoa Joe. We are capable of so much more. I envision myself and Joe being so much more than what it was.”

Wardlow on potentially teaming with Powerhouse Hobbs: “I’m done wrestling Powerhouse Hobbs. I think we’d make a hell of a tag team.”