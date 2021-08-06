Danhausen Files To Trademark Catchphrase ‘Love That Danhausen’

Fightful reports that on August 2, Danhausen (under the name of Donovan Danhausen) filed to trademark the very nice and very evil catchphrase ‘Love That Danhausen’ for wrestling and merchandise purposes.

The trademark is for: “IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20190300. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190300

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20190300. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20190300“