Danhausen Comments On Possible HOOKHausen Reunion To Pursue Tag Team Championship

In a recent SDCC interview with ComicBook Nation, AEW’s Danhausen offered his perspective on the potential of a HOOKHausen tag team return (via Fightful). While open to the idea, Danhausen expressed a mild aversion to the prospect of having to challenge FTR for the tag team title belts. In his mind, it would probably take too long unless he started off with a quick groin punch (for efficiency’s sake). You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On reuniting with HOOK in the future: “People keep asking for it. We are undefeated. He did lose the [FTW] title, so maybe he could let Jack, Jack Perry or whatever his name is keep that one, and maybe we’ll get the tag team titles. But I don’t really want to fight FTR, to be quite honest with you. Good friends of mine, and also they’re quite good at professional wrestling. I don’t want to wrestle for an hour. I think it would be tiring.”