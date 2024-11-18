Danhausen Reportedly Not Factored Into AEW Plans, Note On Contract Status

Danhausen has not been seen on AEW TV in quite some time, and a new report has details on his status with the company. The Very Nice, Very Evil One last wrestled for AEW at Worlds End at the end of December 2023, and Fightful Select reports that he is not currently factored into AEW creative plans nor have there been discussions about bringing him back for a while.

According to sources that the site spoke with, AEW and Danhausen have not been in regular communication in over six months with the exception of seeking approvals for independent dates, an act that is standard protocol for AEW-contracted talent. There were plans around his return from injury about a year ago but those plans changed, and that led to his expressing frustrations directly to Tony Khan about the matter.

There had been some pitches about bringing Danhausen back earlier this year, with Bryan Danielson a big fan of his who pushed for him. While noting came out of that, Danhausen has been willing to return. AEW is said to be of the belief that he wanted to prioritize his independent bookings over working Collision on Saturdays, while the other side of the matter said Danhausen indicated family reasons to AEW that could — and did end up — changing as the year progressed which impacted his availability.

Danhausen’s AEW contract runs until summer 2025, with no creative plans currently in place.