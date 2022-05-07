Danhausen Offers Jade Cargill $100 to Fire Mark Sterling, Sterling Responds

– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling challenged Danhausen to a match on AEW Rampage in Long Island, New York. Danhausen escalated the situation by attempting to get Jade Cargill to fire Mark Sterling with “real human money.”

Initially, Danhausen tweeted, “@Jade_Cargill Danhausen will give you one hundred dollars (real human money) to fire this menacing menace.”

Sterling did not appreciate the attempt by Danhausen. Later on, Mark Sterling responded via his own Twitter, “The rumors are true…@DanhausenAD is in fact, petitioning backstage for me to lose my job. You say I’M the menace?! I have a child and he’s messing with the food on my table! This is outrageous.”

The match is not yet confirmed, but the Danhausen vs. Tony Nese match will likely take place next week in Long Island, New York. You can view those tweets below.

.@MarkSterlingEsq & @TonyNese formally request a match with ‘the idiot that everyone loves' @DanhausenAD NEXT WEEK in Nese’s hometown of Long Island, NY! Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/GXvq6h6KL7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

“Which idiot?” – there’s a lot of them!! — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) May 6, 2022

.@Jade_Cargill Danhausen will give you one hundred dollars (real human money) to fire this menacing menace. https://t.co/N7qL7xccor — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) May 6, 2022