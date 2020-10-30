Danhausen On Being Sent Home From ROH Tapings Due to COVID Concerns, Current ROH Status

Danhausen discussed his status with ROH, being sent home from the company’s tapings as a precaution over COVID-19 concerns and more in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. ROH decided to send talent home who worked The Collective as a precaution after several other wrestlers at the event tested positive for the virus. You can check out some highlights below:

On being sent home from the ROH tapings due to possible COVID-19 concerns: “Well, Danhausen, he’s tested negative twice, but to be safe, Ring of Hausen sent Danhausen home just to be safe, and then I was still negative. So here we are, but that’s the risk that comes with having to go to work.”

On the risk talent take in doing large event shows like The Collective: “Probably so but it is a risk, and we know the risks going into it. You must weigh the risk and the reward. Danhausen was quite rewarded at The Collective, so he took the risk. Unfortunately, that cost him the TV tapings, this time, but Danhausen will creep his way back in.”

On being more careful which shows he goes to: “Actually, Danhausen was already less likely to be doing indie shows because every time he leaves Canada, he comes back. He has to stay in the house for two weeks. So Danhausen picks and chooses the most at once. The Collective was the most at once. So Danhausen saved up everything to go do five shows at once, and then come back and not do anything else. We know the risks. The only thing we can do is try to be safe as possible while trying to do our jobs. That’s all you can really do.”

On his current status with ROH: “I’m trying to get hired! Ring of Honor, hire Danhausen. You would think they would just say, ‘Hey, Danhausen, you are hired! Look at this, you’ve sold out two items.’ Danhausen thinks there’s probably five posters left out of the 50. You would think they should be, ‘hello Danhausen, make us more money,’ but it is what it is. Danhausen is knocking at the door. Soon, Danhausen is going to get an axe and knock down the door with the axe.”