Danhausen Weighs In On John Cena’s Heel Turn

If anyone knows how to be evil it’s Danhausen, and he recently shared his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn. Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber and the AEW star was asked about the turn in an appearance on TheOneMona.

“Oh, my God,” the Very Nice, Very Evil One said (per Fightful). “I support anyone becoming very evil, as I’m evil myself. But I do have a piece of advice for him. Before the bell rings, you say, ‘Hello, Corey,’ and you punch him in the groin! Then he can do his little thing [does the ‘You Can’t See Me’ hand gesture] after that. Maybe someone will take my advice on this and they can beat him finally.”

Cena will battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.