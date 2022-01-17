Danhausen On Which WWE Stars He’d Like to Face, Owning His Entrance Theme Music

Danhausen is currently on the open market, and he recently weighed in on some stars he’d like to face in WWE. The ROH alumnus discussed potential opponents and more during his discussion with Bleacher Report and some highlights are below:

On WWE stars he’d like to work with: “Danhausen would love to wrestle Sami Zayn. He’d love to team with The New Day, he’s good friends with Xavier Woods. He’s great friends with Shotzi Blackheart. Who knows? Cesaro is there, he’s a wonderful wrestler. There’s a lot of wonderful wrestlers there. Kevin Owens just re-signed, it seems…would love to wrestle him.”

On owning the rights to his entrance music: “Danhausen owns it now, they gave [me] the rights to it. Danhausen tried [to use it in Ring of Honor]. They wanted to use their house music or whatever it was. Danhausen tried to push it… but they said, ‘meh.’ Danhausen would love to get John Carpenter or Danny Elfman to make him music, too. One of the two would be cool.”