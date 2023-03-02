wrestling / News
Danhausen & Orange Cassidy Ready to Bring Home AEW Tag Team Titles (VIDEO)
– During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Danhausen and Orange Cassidy won the tag team battle royal to secure a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles at this weekend’s AEW Revolution event. AEW has now released a backstage interview video featuring Cassidy and Danhausen speaking to Lexy Nair on the interview.
Danhausen said on the victory, “Yes! That’s right, Lexy! Danhausen finally won! Now, Orange Cassidy and I stand on top of the mountain, and our winnings have no end in sight! Look at this! Open it! We’ve got plenty more room for more championships in here, and we’re going to stuff ’em all in there, and we’re to take it to the moon! We’ll go to the moon or something, I don’t know! To the beach? I’m sorry, you got hurt earlier. But we’re going to do it this Sunday at Revolution!”
Danhausen added, “We’re taking them home!” Cassidy responded, “What he said.” You can view that interview clip below.
The team of Cassidy and Danhausen will face tag champs The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a Fatal 4-Way match for the tag team titles. The match goes down on Sunday, March 5 at AEW Revolution 2023. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Plenty of room in that backpack for MORE CHAMPIONSHIPS! 🎒🏆
After winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale, @DanhausenAD & #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy are on their way to #AEWRevolution to challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles LIVE on PPV THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/6h2JB5zsqr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
