Danhausen Says He’s Out With a Torn Pectoral Muscle
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
Danhausen is on a very nice, very evil shelf as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle at AEW Revolution. The AEW star teamed with Orange Cassidy as part of the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Championships that also included The Guns, The Acclaimed, and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.
Danhausen took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the injury, writing:
“Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution.
~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Danhausen for a quick and full recovery.
