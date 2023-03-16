Danhausen Says He’s Out With a Torn Pectoral Muscle

Danhausen is on a very nice, very evil shelf as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle at AEW Revolution. The AEW star teamed with Orange Cassidy as part of the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Championships that also included The Guns, The Acclaimed, and Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal.

Danhausen took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the injury, writing:

“Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. ~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Danhausen for a quick and full recovery.