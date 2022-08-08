Danhausen Shares Pic With Sasha Banks From C2E2

Sasha Banks had an encounter with a very evil, very nice photo opportunity seeker at C2E2 in Danhausen. The AEW star posted to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Banks from the latter’s appearance at the Chicago-based convention, which to0ok place this weekend.

Danhausen wrote about the photo:

“Hello Danhausen cut to the front and did not pay for this Star War photo because he is also a very famous, very evil celebrity on the same show.”

There was a report last week that WWE was looking at mending fences with Banks and Naomi after they were indefinitely suspended for walking out of an episode of Raw back in May. There is speculation that they could be returning to WWE soon, though that is not confirmed at this point.