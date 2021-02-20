Danhausen Praises Orange Cassidy & Ethan Page, Has ‘Nothing Nice to Say’ on Dave Honor

– Speaking to Fightful, ROH wrestler Danhausen shared his thoughts on various wrestlers, topics, including “Dave Honor,” and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful’s interview.

His thoughts on Effy: “Well, but of course. Danhausen has millions of nice things to say about Effy. Danhausen used to go to Effy to get advice on how to blend in with the humans and become even more powerful. Effy was always there to help Danhausen with that. Danhausen would call him up and Effy would take the time to take some Danhausen talk.”

On Ethan Page: “Danhausen hears from him. Danhausen’s good friends with Ethan Page. [Egon?] This is true. Another one very intrical in helping Danhausen out all the time. Danhausen cannot even say enough good things about him. He’s probably, with no disrespect to anybody else, the smartest—let’s see how to word this—he’s not independent wrestler because he was in IMPACT, but smartest independent marketable wrestler that there is who works harder than anybody else. He’s constantly working at everything. He’s doing photo shoots at his home when he was able to. He’s putting out content every day. He’s getting in better shape than he was.”

His thoughts on Orange Cassidy: “Oh, yes. You’re asking people who have been very helpful to Danhausen, actually. Yes, Orange Cassidy, perhaps people don’t know this, maybe it’s okay to say, he reached out to Danhausen and Effy when this pandemic started to make sure we were okay. He did not have to do that. He said, ‘I just want to make sure you two are doing quite nice.’ Danhausen very much appreciated that. But, this goes for all of the ones you brought up so far. We always check in on each other.”

Danhausen on Dave Honor: “Danhausen has nothing nice to say about Dave Honor. He shall bury him. He’s not given Danhausen a blimp. He’s only given him three sacks of money. But, he’s also given Danhausen some money while there is a pandemic, so I suppose that is nice thing.”