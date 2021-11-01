wrestling / News

Danhausen Provides A Health Update After Suffering Injury Yesterday

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Danhausen

As we previously reported, Danhausen and Mance Warner were both injured at an NGW event in Tennessee. In a post on Twitter, Danhausen provided an update on his injury and revealed he suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg.

He wrote: “Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia and is sure Dave Doctor is going to try to take Danhausens sacks of money, so if you’d like to help Danhausen curse them…

