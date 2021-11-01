wrestling / News
Danhausen Provides A Health Update After Suffering Injury Yesterday
As we previously reported, Danhausen and Mance Warner were both injured at an NGW event in Tennessee. In a post on Twitter, Danhausen provided an update on his injury and revealed he suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his left leg.
He wrote: “Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia and is sure Dave Doctor is going to try to take Danhausens sacks of money, so if you’d like to help Danhausen curse them…”
Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia and is sure Dave Doctor is going to try to take Danhausens sacks of money, so if you’d like to help Danhausen curse them:https://t.co/sMKaARykH3https://t.co/VU2LiYn4Eghttps://t.co/g7eayv8tim
Freely support at:https://t.co/UANq9x7hhI pic.twitter.com/LRf7HCA95O
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 1, 2021
Look at Danhausens broken skeleton 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yjEiTx2sZ6
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 1, 2021
