Danhausen Returns To AEW TV On Dynamite

Danhausen is back, making his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The Very Nice, Very Evil One appeared on tonight’s show, appearing at the side of Orange Cassidy, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata in their match against Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Jake Hager. Danhausen stole Hager’s hat, distracting him and helping the babyfaces get the win.

Danhausen’s last match was back in March at AEW Revolution.