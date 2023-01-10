– The New York Times recently profiled AEW wrestler Danhausen, who discussed his career and more. When asked about WWE, Danhausen said that he “had no interest in signing with WWE.

Regarding Danhausen, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan commented on bringing in wrestlers with an established character that had already gotten over on the independent scene. He stated, “I like to take people’s presentation once it’s gotten over, once it’s gotten popular and been accepted. If you find people that have gotten over with a smaller, hard-core audience, often if you give them a chance on national television, the hardcore audience will vouch for them.”

With regards to coming up with the idea to pair Hook with Danhausen last year, Tony Khan stated, “A very smart person suggested it to me,” but he did not reveal who it was. Danhausen made his AEW and signed with the company just under a year ago.